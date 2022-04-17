Terrence "Terry" Boule

Aug. 21, 1943—April 15, 2022

FORT ANN — Terry Boule, 78, passed away on April 15, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born August 21, 1943, in Rutland, VT, fourth child of Oville and Rita Boule. He attended school in Fair Haven, VT.

Terry was self-employed in the trucking industry for most of his life. With his outgoing personality he made several friends throughout his life, whom he cherished.

On Nov. 19, 1966, he married Gail (Parrish) Boule, and they shared 55 eventful years together. Terry became a part of Gail’s family, and along with his own brothers and sisters, they shared many good times. Terry most enjoyed spending time with family and friends, always happy to have a visit.

Terry was predeceased by his parents; in-laws, Frank and Marilyn Parrish; brother, John; and sisters: Bonnie (Smith) and Nancy (Keith).

Terry is survived by his wife, Gail (Parrish) Boule; sons: Gene (Stephanie) and Chris (Lizabeth); grandchildren: Sydnie, Collin and Tyler; brothers: Paul (Leah), Jim (Patty) and Tim; and his companion, Karen Jockell; sisters-in law: Ginny (Bill) Roberts and Mary Ellen (Harrison) Steves; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their sincerest thanks to the doctors and staff at Albany Medical Center, Glens Falls Hospital—CR Wood Cancer Center and all of the health care providers who helped Terry over the past few years.

Family and friends are welcome at Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann on Thursday, April 21, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to share their memories with the family.

In lieu of flowers the family invites you to make a donation to your favorite charity.