Terrence A. Little

Terry worked for a local cable company early in his career followed by several years working in Manchester, Vermont with Mountain Plumbing and Hi-Tech, prior to starting his own business, Little’s Home Maintenance. He loved his work. When he could help a homeowner in need, making the situation better, it gave him a great sense of accomplishment. His philosophy was, “If man made it, man could fix it”, but he also would say “you can’t fix stupid”. One of Terry’s favorite projects was a rehab of the Reluctant Panther in Manchester, Vermont. He also established his own DJ business, Soundwave Productions in addition to his other work for many years. His daughters reminisced about the annual Christmas party at the MWA and attending weddings of people they didn’t even know, as he worked his DJ magic over the years.

Terry’s daughters and grandchildren were an immense source of pride for him. His daughter Taryn quickly became a standout in Field Hockey. From her first game in Granville to her last at William Smith College, he did not miss a single game. He loved watching his daughter, Kerri train and compete in Ironmans. Unable to attend when she competed in the 70.3 Worlds Ironman in France, he followed her every moment from home with family. His pride and enthusiasm for family grew, with the addition of grandchildren. He was in the audience for plays, parades and concerts. Always there to support with great pride.