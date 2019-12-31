Nov. 25, 1957 — Dec. 26, 2019

GRANVILLE — Terrence A. Little passed away on Dec. 26, 2019 at the home he shared with his fiancé Michelle Folger following a lengthy illness.

Terry was born in Granville, New York on Nov. 25, 1957, the son of the late William and Eileen (King) Little.

During high school, Terry was an accomplished athlete. He held a school pole vault record for many years, an accomplishment he was particularly proud of. After graduation from Granville High School, Class of 1975, Terry joined the Air Force. He was a proud veteran.

He loved his home in Wells and Lake St. Catherine. Known as the “Captain” he enjoyed spending time on the lake in his boat with family and friends. Terry took a major interest in technology as it developed over the years. He fancied himself as somewhat of an expert in all thing’s computer and technological. There were moments in his life prior to his technological epiphany that pointed to this passion. For no apparent reason, other than he could, he decided to build a potato launcher. On one of the many occasions this was fired, his neighbors ran for cover. After the first successful launch there were many more launchers created, each better than the prior.