Nov. 25, 1957 — Dec. 26, 2019
GRANVILLE — Terrence A. Little passed away on Dec. 26, 2019 at the home he shared with his fiancé Michelle Folger following a lengthy illness.
Terry was born in Granville, New York on Nov. 25, 1957, the son of the late William and Eileen (King) Little.
During high school, Terry was an accomplished athlete. He held a school pole vault record for many years, an accomplishment he was particularly proud of. After graduation from Granville High School, Class of 1975, Terry joined the Air Force. He was a proud veteran.
He loved his home in Wells and Lake St. Catherine. Known as the “Captain” he enjoyed spending time on the lake in his boat with family and friends. Terry took a major interest in technology as it developed over the years. He fancied himself as somewhat of an expert in all thing’s computer and technological. There were moments in his life prior to his technological epiphany that pointed to this passion. For no apparent reason, other than he could, he decided to build a potato launcher. On one of the many occasions this was fired, his neighbors ran for cover. After the first successful launch there were many more launchers created, each better than the prior.
Terry was employed in Manchester, Vermont, for several years working for Comcast, Mountain Plumbing and HiTech, prior to starting his own business, Little’s Home Maintenance. He loved his work. When he could help a homeowner in need, making the situation better, it gave him a great sense of accomplishment. He considered each job a challenge, and he loved a challenge. Often when visiting friends, he would jump in and do some minor repairs for them simply because he couldn’t sit still. His philosophy was, “If man made it, man could fix it”. One of Terry’s favorite projects was a rehab of the Reluctant Panther in Manchester, which he considered to be one of his finest projects. He was a DJ in addition to his other work for many years. His daughters reminisced about the production of welcoming Santa to the Christmas party at the MWA building. Taryn also remembers the many weddings of people she didn’t even know that she attended with her Dad as he worked his DJ magic.
He met Michelle, and she spent the next 11 years at his side on his many adventures. It needs to be said that every time they left the house on one of Terry’s famed “road trips” it involved adventure.
Road trips were a theme in his life. Terry’s daughters and grandchildren were an immense source of pride for him. His daughter Taryn quickly became a standout in field hockey. From her first games in junior high to her last as she completed her master’s degree, they did not miss a game. His daughter Kerri trained to Ironman status. He loved watching her compete and following all that it involved. This last year, she competed in World Ironman competition in France. Terry was unable to attend due to his illness but followed her every moment on an app from home. His enthusiasm for his family grew, with the addition of grandchildren. He was in the audience for plays, parades and concerts. Always there to support them.
When headed on a road trip, distance or mode of travel were irrelevant. He enjoyed his trips to Ormond Beach, Florida and to the Daytona 500. He loved returning to Kennebunkport, Maine, where his family owned a summer home. As a child it held many fond memories for him with the Race family.
To do this day he loved taking Michelle there to share his memories with her.
Other fond memories are skiing, and snowboarding trips shared by Taryn, Kerri and Devin to Bromley and Killington with special dinners that followed the outing. They will remember Christmas’ with their Dad as something that frequently resembled a Griswold family Christmas.
Michelle’s life with Terry was one of fun and happiness. In addition to their many adventures, Terry became extremely close to Sue Crouse, Michelle’s mom, and she of him. Another person brought into the fold of Terry’s love of family. His sense of humor, concern and care brought her great comfort in her final months, and to Michelle. At Christmas 2018, he proposed to Michelle.
Terry was predeceased by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his fiancé Michelle Folger of Granville, his daughters Kerri Thomas (Tim) of Granville and Taryn Wolochuk (Alex) of Norwalk, Connecticut. He was blessed with two grandchildren Devin (Miranda) and Brianna and two grand fur babies, Bella and Brooke. Also surviving are his siblings: William Little of West Pawlet, Charles Little (Vicki) of Hudson Falls, David Little (Lorraine) of Middle Granville and Joanne Bodie of San Diego and his many nieces and nephews. He will also be greatly missed by his extended family that consisted of friends that became family.
Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, to celebrate Terry’s life. A graveside funeral will be held in the spring at Mountainview Cemetery in Pawlet, Vermont.
The family wishes to thank the Foley Cancer Center in Rutland and High Peaks Hospice for their care and guidance during Terry’s illness. In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest donations to either of these organizations: Foley Cancer Center, 160 Allen St. Rutland, VT 05701 or High Peaks Hospice, 434 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
