Terrance "Terry" Wayne O'Neil

"You have to try to build and come out of your own corner of excellence." That was Terry's motto, and he demonstrated it by being a lifelong volunteer in the community. He was a genuine point of light. For sixty years, Terry committed himself to making a difference starting with the United Methodist Church when he was a member of the youth fellowship, organizing and participating in many activities. During that time, Terry was also involved in the Moreau Mt. Boys 4-H Club Committee, becoming chair at the young age of 14. In 1954 he became a member of the New York 4-H Conservation Training Camp and the 28th New York State 4-H Club Congress. While Terry was in 4-H he received the Saratoga County Rotary 4-H Club project award as well as certificates of achievement for agricultural demonstration contests and many ribbons from the Saratoga County Fair. Terry continued to serve at the church on the Board of Trustees and the Commission of Education. He was also involved in various maintenance projects and fundraisers over the years.