June 6, 1942—Dec. 16, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Terrance J. Blood, 80, passed away on Friday, December 16, 2022 at the Saratoga Hospital.

Born June 6, 1942, in Gloversville, NY, he was the son of the late Gerald and Sally (Logan) Blood.

Terry graduated from Johnstown High School Class of 1961. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1962-1965.

Terry was employed by the Beneficial Finance Company and retired after 25 years of service.

During his retirement, he often volunteered for the American Cancer Society Road to Recovery, where he helped by driving cancer patients to appointments and treatment. He will be remembered for his long Sunday afternoon rides where he would follow every dirt road to the end and try to discover what was behind all the Posted and No Trespassing signs.

In addition to his parents, Terry is predeceased by his wife of 47 years, Karin (Ackerbauer) Blood, as well as his brother-in-law, Gerald McNulty.

Terry is survived by his sister, Colleen McNulty of Moneta, VA; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Terry’s request there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Interment will take place at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.