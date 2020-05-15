× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oct. 12, 1965 — April 7, 2020

STEVENSVILLE, MD—Tuesday April 7, 2020, Teri Rainville-Scott earned her angel wings after a valent two-year cancer battle which Teri fought with grace, dignity, and inner strength. From a young age she was a force to recon with, life of the party and bright light that attracted life long, loving and loyal friends.

Teri only let her brothers and immediate family call her by her full first name of “Teri-Jo” while also earning a slew of enduring nicknames throughout her amazing 54 1/2 trips around the sun. She was born and raised in the foothills of the Adirondacks, graduating Queensbury High School in 1983, earning an Associate’s degree from Adirondack Community College and finally a BS from Florida Atlantic University.

Returning to the northeast Teri held several professional positions, eventually setting in Rutland, Vermont where she met her future husband James Scott and began her career in the power generation industry at Central Vermont Public Service. There they brought 3 wonderful children into the world starting with Quincy in 2002, Alexandria in 2004 and finally Tyler in 2006. Nothing was more important to Teri than her children and raising them well.