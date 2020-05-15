Teri Rainville-Scott
Teri Rainville-Scott

Teri Rainville-Scott

Oct. 12, 1965 — April 7, 2020

STEVENSVILLE, MD—Tuesday April 7, 2020, Teri Rainville-Scott earned her angel wings after a valent two-year cancer battle which Teri fought with grace, dignity, and inner strength. From a young age she was a force to recon with, life of the party and bright light that attracted life long, loving and loyal friends.

Teri only let her brothers and immediate family call her by her full first name of “Teri-Jo” while also earning a slew of enduring nicknames throughout her amazing 54 1/2 trips around the sun. She was born and raised in the foothills of the Adirondacks, graduating Queensbury High School in 1983, earning an Associate’s degree from Adirondack Community College and finally a BS from Florida Atlantic University.

Returning to the northeast Teri held several professional positions, eventually setting in Rutland, Vermont where she met her future husband James Scott and began her career in the power generation industry at Central Vermont Public Service. There they brought 3 wonderful children into the world starting with Quincy in 2002, Alexandria in 2004 and finally Tyler in 2006. Nothing was more important to Teri than her children and raising them well.

Teri and the family relocated to Maryland in 2010 for a new position at Baltimore Gas & Electric as a Sr. Account Representative, but saw the unfortunate dissolution of her marriage. Never one to slow down, she spent the last several years living life to the fullest on the exclusive Kent Island, outside of Annapolis, Maryland with her children and dogs. Teri treasured making memories with her companion, John Connelly.

Of Teri’s many interests, she valued her friendships and family the most. She could often be found visiting childhood friends in the Lake George region, vacationing in the Chincoteague Wildlife Refuge in Virginia with her 3 children, or spending holidays with her brothers in California and Texas.

Teri-Jo Rainville-Scott was born October 12, 1965 to Terry Rainville and Joann Beane. Teri was predeceased by the Grandmother she loved and adored, Anna Lavoie and is survived by her three children, Quincy (17), Alexandria (15) and Tyler (13).

Donations may be made to the Rainville-Scott family fund created for her children (gofundme.com/f/teri-rainvillescott-family-fund) or donations can made to Operation Santa Claus (PO Box 707, Hudson Falls, New York 12839) as Teri was a huge supporter.

A private funeral service and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. For online condolences and to view Teri’s Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

