Teresa "Terri" E. Cleavland

Jan. 12, 1959—Aug. 17, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — Theresa “Terri” E. Cleavland, 63, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Wednesday afternoon, August 17, 2022, with her family by her side, after a long illness.

Born on Jan. 12, 1959, in Spokane, WA, she was the daughter of the late George Leon Smith and Julia Charlene Hales-Lamon Smith.

In September of 1981, she married Edward Cleavland in Wichita, KS.

Terri had a green thumb and loved spending her time digging in her gardens. She was so proud of her beautiful flowers. When she wasn’t tending to her gardens, Terri was sharing her life with her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. She was a warm, loving grandmother with a wonderful sense of humor.

It was always fun to be around Terri, not knowing what funny thing she would do or say next. Her favorite time of year was Christmas. This showed when one looked at her beautiful decorations inside and outside her home.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers and sisters, Ida Lister, Judy Freidenberger, Albert “Dave” Smith, Sadie Arlene Whitman and also her son, Robert L. Smith.

Those who will always feel her loss, include her husband, Edward Cleavland, Sr. of Hudson Falls; her children: Sadie Smith Szucs and her husband, Wayne of Oxford, NJ, Diana Cleavland and her partner, Thomas Staunton of Hudson Falls and Edward Cleavland, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer of Scotia; her grandchildren: Shyanne, Lucas, Connor, Logan, Aaron, Shane, Adelei, Gage, Emelia, Megan, Courtney, Mackenzie, Aubrey, Abigail, Robert, Austin, Tyler and Destiny; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the funeral service on Monday at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.

