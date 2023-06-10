March 11, 1972—June 2, 2023

Teresa Lynn Montero passed away at Albany Medical Center on Friday, June 2, 2023. She was born March 11, 1972 to John Montero and Marie (Durkee) Montero.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Marie Montero.

She has left many surviving to mourn her loss: her father, John Montero; stepmother, Janet Montero; brothers: John Montero, Jr. (Amber), Robert Montero (Archana), Anthony Montero (Heather), Joseph Montero (Kristy); sister, Shannon Record; as well as several nieces; one nephew; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves behind longtime companion, Shawn Chitty; and her beloved cat, Max.

A graduate of Hudson Falls High School, Southern Adirondack Educational Center, Mildred Elly Business School and Adirondack Community College, Teresa was very creative and an accomplished crafter. She will always be remembered for her big heart, beautiful smile as well as her great sense of humor.

A Memorial Service in Teresa’s honor will be held at a later date, at the family’s convenience.

