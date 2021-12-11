April 21, 1957—Dec. 8, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE — Teresa L. “Terry” Green, 64, of East River Drive, passed away Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 8, 2021 at her home.

Born on April 21, 1957 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Joyce (Currier) Miner. She was a graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School.

On June 14, 1986, she married Charles B. Green in South Glens Falls.

Terry had been employed in retail management at Zayre and Ames Department stores in Queensbury, Gloversville, Granville and Hudson Falls.

She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, who truly loved doting on her grandchildren.

She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Charles Green; her daughters: Dara Lynn (Joshua) Halliday of Corinth, Dawn Marie Green of Hudson Falls; her three grandchildren, Annabelle, Savannah and Nicholas Halliday; a brother, Jeffery Miner; a sister, Cindy Wells Brown as well as many other special relatives and friends.

Friends may call Monday from 3-5 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings must be worn while inside the funeral home.

A memorial service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 5 p.m.

Private burial will be in Corinth Rural Cemetery, Corinth.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.