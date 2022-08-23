DRESDEN — Teresa Ann Winters, 85, of Dresden, NY passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022.
She enjoyed watching John Wayne movies and playing BINGO.
Teresa is predeceased by her husband, John W. Winters and a daughter, Bertha Stanton Etu. She is survived by her son, Kevin L. Stanton and his wife, Helen (Barb) Stanton of Hudson Falls, NY; her daughter Helen (Rena) Stanton of Dresden, NY; her granddaughter, Tara (Stanton) Emmons and her husband, Shan Emmons of Westford, VT; her grandson, James (JJ) Etu, Jr.; her granddaughter, Kimberly Etu; and a great-grandson, Austin D. Emmons of Westford, VT.
Per her request, there will be no calling hours and services will be private.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home LLC, 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, NY. Online condolences can be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
