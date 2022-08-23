Teresa Ann Winters

Teresa is predeceased by her husband, John W. Winters and a daughter, Bertha Stanton Etu. She is survived by her son, Kevin L. Stanton and his wife, Helen (Barb) Stanton of Hudson Falls, NY; her daughter Helen (Rena) Stanton of Dresden, NY; her granddaughter, Tara (Stanton) Emmons and her husband, Shan Emmons of Westford, VT; her grandson, James (JJ) Etu, Jr.; her granddaughter, Kimberly Etu; and a great-grandson, Austin D. Emmons of Westford, VT.