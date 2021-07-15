Teresa A. (Huot) De Lauri

Aug. 25, 1932—July 6, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Teresa Anne (Huot) De Lauri, 88, passed away at her home Tuesday, July 6, 2021, with her loving daughter Debra and son-in-law Chuck at her bedside.

Born August 25, 1932, in Glens Falls, NY, Teresa was the daughter of the late Allen Huot and Elmina Seems.

Teresa attended high school at St. Mary’s Academy and in 1951, on June 28 she married Francis Joseph De Lauri in Rutland, VT.

For 40 years she resided in Newburgh, NY, during which time she was President of the Woman’s Democratic Club, worked for 30 years as a Democratic Election Inspector for Orange County Board of Elections, and was a Re-Canvasser for election machines. Teresa even met J.F.K. at the Democratic Headquarters when he visited, while he was a candidate for President. She was one of the founders of the original Lander Street Community Center, where she taught young mothers how to sew and she spoke at numerous fundraising events to service clubs and small church groups. She was also on the Committee of the Handicapped as a parent advocate for the Newburgh Enlarged School District.