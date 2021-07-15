Teresa A. (Huot) De Lauri

Aug. 25, 1932—July 6, 2021
GLENS FALLS — Teresa Anne (Huot) De Lauri, 88, passed away at her home Tuesday, July 6, 2021, with her loving daughter Debra and son-in-law Chuck at her bedside.
Born August 25, 1932, in Glens Falls, NY, Teresa was the daughter of the late Allen Huot and Elmina Seems.
Teresa attended high school at St. Mary’s Academy and in 1951, on June 28 she married Francis Joseph De Lauri in Rutland, VT.
For 40 years she resided in Newburgh, NY, during which time she was President of the Woman’s Democratic Club, worked for 30 years as a Democratic Election Inspector for Orange County Board of Elections, and was a Re-Canvasser for election machines. Teresa even met J.F.K. at the Democratic Headquarters when he visited, while he was a candidate for President. She was one of the founders of the original Lander Street Community Center, where she taught young mothers how to sew and she spoke at numerous fundraising events to service clubs and small church groups. She was also on the Committee of the Handicapped as a parent advocate for the Newburgh Enlarged School District.
Teresa held various jobs before she retired. She was a cashier in the gift shop of one of the N.Y.S. Thruway Service Areas, worked sales in the jewelry department at Grand Catalog in Newburgh, and was a teacher’s aide in the Special Education Department of Bishop Dunn Memorial School of Newburgh. In 1992, she retired back to her childhood home in Glens Falls, NY with her (now late) husband Francis, for the remainder of her years.
Some of her hobbies were flower gardening, crossword puzzles, cards, and games. Teresa was an avid reader, loved politics and watching old movies, traveling, cooking, and enjoyed barbecues, picnics, and parties with family and friends. She loved spending time visiting and entertaining.
In addition to her parents, Teresa is predeceased by her husband, Francis De Lauri of Glens Falls; daughter, Leah Mc Millan; sister, Leona Hart; brothers: Robert Huot, Louis Huot and Donald Huot; sister-in-law, Rita Huot; brothers-in-law: Joseph Hart and Richard Hamilton; nieces: Barbara Hart, Patricia Hunt Callahan, and Betty (Huot) Knight; and nephews: Bruce Hamilton and Greg Hamilton.
Teresa will forever be cherished and is survived by her daughter, Debra and her husband, Charles Barr; sister, Catherine Hamilton; sister-in-law, Leah Huot; seven grandchildren: Thomas, Timothy (Boden), Koury (wife Melissa), Jordan (wife Jessica), and Shannon. She also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will take place on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Deacon Bill Bazinet officiating.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Thomas Coppens, Dr. Joseph Mihindu and to High Peaks Hospice and Palliative Care.
Donations in her loving memory may be made to Salvation Army, https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/empire/glens-falls/ or Glens Falls Area Youth Center, PO Box 469, Glens Falls, NY 12801, https://www.gfyouthcenter.org/.
Condolences may be mailed to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.