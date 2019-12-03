June 5, 1952 — Nov. 28, 2019
POTTERSVILLE — Tena Bedell passed away peacefully on Thursday Nov. 28, 2019. Born on June 5, 1952 in Stillwater, New York, she was the daughter of Floyd and Lois (Campbell) Hill.
Children held a special place in Tena’s heart and she spent many years in service to the young people of her community. Tena worked at Koala-T Care daycare in Bolton Landing, and operated the Bright Beginnings Nursery School from her home in Pottersville. Tena also worked for nearly 20 years at North Warren Central High School in the guidance office. Tena supported many student activities during her years at North Warren, and served as a co-founder, president, and treasurer of the local chapter of the Dollars For Scholars education financial assistance program.
Tena was an integral part of establishing and operating the family business, Bedell Builders Residential Construction with her husband of 47 years, Chris, and her son, Brian. Known by staff, suppliers, and clients alike as “Corporate Headquarters”, Tena directed the administrative activities of Bedell Builders, but she could also be found on many job sites lending a helping hand with trim work, painting, or delivering supplies and materials.
Tena was a woman of many talents and interests. She was an accomplished gymnast and cheerleader while attending high school in North Syracuse, New York. She spent many years waterskiing on Loon Lake, starting when she was just five years old, on a homemade pair of skis fashioned by her father. Tena wasn’t limited to carving up the lake in the summertime; when winter came she would trade in her waterskis for a pair of figure skates and strike graceful lines. Tena shared her family’s affinity for music and was a self-taught piano and guitar player. In later years, Tena found herself keeping up with Chris on the snowmobile trails, and out-fishing him at the family camp in Westport.
Tena loved to travel and arranged many adventures for her and Chris and the family over the years, including trips to Disney World, Canada, the Caribbean, Yellowstone National Park, Hawaii, Ireland, and Italy among others. Second only to children was Tena’s love for animals. In addition to having numerous domestic pets, Tena loved to watch all of the many birds and animals that would visit the woods, fields, streams and pond at her home. She nursed many injured and orphaned creatures (ironically enough, most often by the various family cats) back to health so that they could return to nature over the years.
You have free articles remaining.
For all of her personal and professional accomplishments, nothing was more important to Tena than leading her family as a wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and aunt. Nicknamed “Rose” by Chris and her sons, Jason and Brian, Tena’s roles in raising her family were too numerous to mention them all, but include titles such as executive chef, nurse practitioner, financial planner, sports psychologist, tutor, peace ambassador and, when needed, “the Warden”.
Tena was selfless in pouring her love and energy into her grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Tena, together with Chris, would always take the time and make the time to be a part of their lives whenever they could. Tena shared her passionate and positive outlook on life with the children of the family and was a dedicated protector and supporter.
Tena is survived by her mother, Lois Hill; her husband, Christopher; her sons, Jason (Jean) and Brian (Holley); her grandchildren, Mia, Audrey and Liam; her sister, Tammie (James) Guerin; her brothers, Robert (Cynthia) and Gary Hill; and her nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center and the Oncology Unit at Glens Falls Hospital for the compassionate care that they provided to Tena.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 102 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801
Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.