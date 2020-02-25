June 14, 1932 — Feb. 22, 2020
BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — Temple G. Taylor, 87, of Route 30, passed away peacefully at his home, Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2020.
Born on June 14, 1932 in Shrub Oak, New York, he was the son of the late Temple L. and Myrtle (Dixon) Taylor.
Temple owned and operated Taylor Electrical in Shrub Oak for many years prior to moving to Indian Lake in the late 1990’s. His first wife, Joan (Tebo) Taylor, passed away on July 7, 1999.
He married Annelies Duemmler Marini on June 14, 2009 at the United Methodist Church of Blue Mountain Lake. Together, they ran the Mountain Chalet Café in Indian Lake from 2001 to 2004.
You have free articles remaining.
Temple’s enjoyments included hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping and spending plenty of time with his beloved grandchildren. He had been a member and past chief at Mohegan Fire Department.
Survivors include his loving wife, Annelies Taylor; a son, Temple L. Taylor of North Salem; stepson, Michael Marini of Indian Lake; a daughter, Nancy Ford of Holmes; a sister, Gloria Santiangelo; five grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route 30, Indian Lake.
A Memorial Service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Contributions in Temple’s memory may be directed to Development Office, Shriners Hospitals for Children — Springfield, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Service information
1:00PM-2:00PM
6357 NYS Rte. 30
Indian Lake, NY 12842
2:00PM
6357 NYS Rte. 30
Indian Lake, NY 12842
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.