June 14, 1932 — Feb. 22, 2020

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — Temple G. Taylor, 87, of Route 30, passed away peacefully at his home, Saturday morning, Feb. 22, 2020.

Born on June 14, 1932 in Shrub Oak, New York, he was the son of the late Temple L. and Myrtle (Dixon) Taylor.

Temple owned and operated Taylor Electrical in Shrub Oak for many years prior to moving to Indian Lake in the late 1990’s. His first wife, Joan (Tebo) Taylor, passed away on July 7, 1999.

He married Annelies Duemmler Marini on June 14, 2009 at the United Methodist Church of Blue Mountain Lake. Together, they ran the Mountain Chalet Café in Indian Lake from 2001 to 2004.

Temple’s enjoyments included hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, camping and spending plenty of time with his beloved grandchildren. He had been a member and past chief at Mohegan Fire Department.

Survivors include his loving wife, Annelies Taylor; a son, Temple L. Taylor of North Salem; stepson, Michael Marini of Indian Lake; a daughter, Nancy Ford of Holmes; a sister, Gloria Santiangelo; five grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Miller Funeral Home, 6357 state Route 30, Indian Lake.

A Memorial Service will be conducted immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Contributions in Temple’s memory may be directed to Development Office, Shriners Hospitals for Children — Springfield, 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104.

