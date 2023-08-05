June 19, 1942—July 24, 2023

BOLTON LANDING — On Monday, July 24, 2023, Ted Akerson (George Edward Akerson III) of Bolton Landing passed away at the age of 81 in Venice, FL. Ted was born on June 19, 1942, in Lakeland, FL. He was the oldest of three boys raised by his loving parents, George Edward Akerson, Jr. and Anne (Abbott) Akerson.

He came from a family full of history that he was very proud of. His grandfather George Akerson was the first Press Secretary to the United States for President Hoover. Followed by a long line of amazing Akersons.

As a young man, Ted was an incredible athlete. He found a love for football and was even drafted by the Green Bay Packers after college but chose to go work with his father instead.

He would always tell great stories about his father, a former top official of WHDH-TV in Boston and past President of the Boston Herald-Traveler Corporation.

In the 1980s, Ted created his own advertising company, Ted Akerson Advertising, working with his beloved Upstate Ford Dealers group. He loved what he did, and he did it well.

Ted is survived by his two children: Gordon Akerson and Nita Akerson Robertson (Bruce Robertson); grandchildren: Taylor Akerson Coombs and Hunter and Hailey Robertson; his brothers: Stuart and Billy; and several cousins and nieces. His family and friends will always remember him with lots of love.

Ted was known for his big heart, infectious smile, generosity, and compassionate spirit. He will be remembered for all the joy he shared with his friends and family. He loved spending time on Lake George enjoying its beauty and making it home. He was proud to be an American and always wore something red, white, and blue. We honor his legacy by living our lives to the fullest every day!!

A Celebration of Life will take place in Ted’s honor on Aug. 12, 2023 at Rogers Memorial Park in Bolton Landing, NY, at 10:30 a.m.