Tara Ann Nantista

As a mother, Tara devoted everything she had to her one and only beloved son Logan (Logie) Michael Nantista. He fulfilled her lifelong wish, and she cherished every moment with him. She was hilarious and loved to laugh with a reverberating chuckle you would never forget. Wet willies were her specialty (which Logan loved). She relished in inside jokes that sent her siblings and him reeling, sometimes attacking them with a surprising vitality. She was creative in every way, loved animals (survived by Snuggles), outdoor adventures, traveling, delighted in making cards and baking sweet treats. Always impeccable, she adored shiny accessories, fashion, and coco mademoiselle above all other delicious smelly concoctions. Tara had a heart of gold and wore it on her sleeve. She loved love and had an enormous amount to give to everyone around her. Tara was taken from this world too soon, and will be sorely missed.