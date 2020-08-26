 Skip to main content
Tara Ann Nantista

Oct. 6, 1977 — Aug. 21, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Tara Ann Nantista, 42, passed away suddenly on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Saratoga County. Born on Oct. 6, 1977, in St. Peter’s Hospital, she was the daughter of Melody Ann (Conover) Slofsky, and David Michael Patrick Nantista. Tara was a Queensbury High School graduate, Class of 1996.

As a mother, Tara devoted everything she had to her one and only beloved son, Logan (Logie) Michael Nantista. He fulfilled her lifelong wish, and she cherished every moment with him. She was hilarious and loved to laugh with a reverberating chuckle you would never forget. Wet willies were her specialty (which Logan loved). She relished in inside jokes that sent her siblings and him reeling, sometimes attacking them with a surprising vitality. She was creative in every way, loved animals (survived by Snuggles), outdoor adventures, traveling, delighted in making cards and baking sweet treats. Always impeccable, she adored shiny accessories, fashion and Coco Mademoiselle above all other delicious smelly concoctions. Tara had a heart of gold and wore it on her sleeve. She loved love and had an enormous amount to give to everyone around her. Tara was taken from this world too soon, and will be sorely missed.

Tara is predeceased by her stepfather, Keith F. Slofsky.

Tara is survived by her beloved son, Logan Michael Nantista; her mother, Melody Ann (Conover) Slofsky; partner Ronald Keyes; her father, David Michael Patrick Nantista; and her stepmother, Libby Marie Nantista; as well as seven siblings, their partners, nieces and nephews in order from oldest to youngest: Justin Lee Nantista, partner Rachel Ann Henley, daughter Genevieve Leeann Nantista, his sons Dominik O’Ryan Clark and Aiden James Clark; Lindsay Marie Nantista, partner Daniel Christian Ludwig, their daughter, Delilah M. Ludwig, and his daughter, Lilliana Jeanne Ludwig; Nathan Patrick Carmelo Nantista, partner Elizabeth Marie Reilly; Ryan Joseph Nantista, partner Lauren Michelle Medford, her son, Caleb Jerome Medford; Matthew David Nantista, partner Morgan Elizabeth Kendrick, her son Liam Richard Freebern, sister Rachael Brittany Slofsky; and Evan Michael Nantista, partner Brittany Nicole Toth.

The entity of the family would like to thank all the crews and the State Police for their service, courtesy and professionalism during this family tragedy.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will take place at noon Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses and for Logan.

For those who wish, a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

