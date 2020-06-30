Sept. 29, 1974 — June 26, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Tanya Looney, an angel, received her wings on Friday, June 26, 2020. This beautiful woman was born in Lowell, Massachusetts on Sept. 29, 1974 and later moved to Hudson Falls, as a teen.
She was the daughter of Linda Looney and the late John Looney. Tanya was one of four children and is survived by her sister, Stacey Plaisted-Bovee and her brother, Toma Couture. She was met in heaven by her late brother, J.T. Looney.
Tanya attended Hudson Falls High School. She was a waitress in many different restaurants for most of her life. Tanya enjoyed cooking and serving her customers.
She loved many other things including going for motorcycle rides, feeding ducks at the park, going for walks and spending quality time with her beloved family and friends and her cat, Situation.
She was a proud mother of Joshua (Megan Silva) LaRock, Cortney (Michael) Cenate and Christopher (Kameron Willard) LaRock; and an even more proud grandmother to Rayna LaRock and Leo LaRock. Her children and grandchildren were the light in her life. She was a beautiful soul and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.
“The world changes from year to year. Our lives change from day to day, but the love and memory of you shall never pass away.”
Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, 35 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time and masks and social distancing are required.
Donations may be sent to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
