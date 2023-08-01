Nov. 25, 1962—July 26, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Our beloved Tammy would like you to know that her work here on Earth is done. She received a call in the early morning of Wednesday, July 26, an offer she couldn’t refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This assignment comes with two wings, a huge sign-on bonus, and a reunion with family and friends she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place in God’s Kingdom where she will be pain free, socializing, dancing, and watching over her children and grandchildren whom she loved with all her heart. Music, laughter and love are guaranteed. Food is delicious and you never gain an ounce.

Tammy was a native of Hudson Falls, New York and born on Nov. 25, 1962. Her quick wit and infectious smile were on display as she spent her days taking care of those around her. She always had an encouraging word and an uplifting spirit for those who needed it, she truly loved unconditionally.

Tammy was a registered nurse for 27 years and had a true gift of serving others. She earned her bachelor’s in biology at Daemen College in 1984 and went on to get her associate degree in nursing in 1996 from A.C.C.

Tammy was diagnosed with Stage 1C ovarian cancer in January 2015. Despite a serious prognosis and daunting treatment plan, Tammy chose to fight for as long as she could with her husband and family by her side up until her very last day. As she fought, and in true Tammy fashion, she was concerned about others more than herself and shared her story to hundreds of people from speaking engagements at state colleges to advocating on social media and spreading ovarian cancer awareness — she encouraged countless women to be strong advocates for their health.

The family would like to thank the many doctors, nurses, friends, prayer warriors, and even strangers who cared for, supported, and loved her. She was blessed beyond measure by knowing all of you — you made her life worthwhile. A special thank you to C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Dr Gilani, Dr. Joyce Barlin, Dr. Joseph D Agostino, Dr. Dr. David Cunningham and Elizabeth Reinhardt, PA, for giving us eight and a half precious years post-diagnosis with our Tammy, thank you will never be enough.

Tammy left detailed instructions for her family and friends to celebrate her mission here, which has now been completed. Low adherence to these instructions will not be tolerated so if you think of Tammy and would like to do something in honor of her memory do this:

- Volunteer for a cause you are passionate about.

- Write a letter to someone and tell them how they have had a positive impact on your life.

- Turn off the electronics and take a kid out for ice cream and talk to them about their hopes and dreams.

- Never miss an annual routine exam.

- Enjoy the Gigi Hadid pasta paired with a lemon drop martini.

- Forgive someone who doesn’t deserve it.

- Stop at all lemonade-stands run by kids and brag about how good it tastes.

- Make someone smile today if it is in your power to do so.

Tammy was preceded in death by her beloved father Robert E. Carpenter of Hudson Falls, New York and Gayle Spaulding McCarty of White Hall, New York. In addition to her parents, Tammy was predeceased by her sister-in-law, Michelle Carpenter, special uncle Paul F. Collins and her dear baby brother, Scott J. Carpenter.

Tammy is survived by the love of her life of 40 years, William J. Whitty Jr.; her children and lifelines; daughters, Elizabeth, Danielle and Gabrielle Whitty, and son, William Whitty III and wife, Stephanie; Her six grandchildren Katrina, Bobby, Bella, Jamieson, Luca and Millie; dearest brothers Robby and Jimmy Carpenter and precious Aunt Helen ‘Honey’ Collins.

Tammy’s life will be celebrated at The Queensbury Hotel on Aug. 6 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. The family requests her celebration of life to be full of vibrancy and color. All who knew her are welcome to attend.

To those who wish to send a remembrance in her name you can do so to: C.R. Wood Patient Assistance Fund, National Ovarian Cancer Coalition and the American Cancer Society.

