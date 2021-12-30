Feb. 9, 1967—Dec. 23, 2021

GLENS FALLS — Tammy Lyn Zarro, 54, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Born February 9, 1967, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Dennis and Linda Dickinson.

Tammy was a graduate of Glens Falls High School. She later became a laborer in the construction trade for Local 190.

On July 4, 2017, on North Shore Road at the Copeland Covered Bridge, she married her husband, Michael A. Zarro.

Tammy had many hobbies and enjoyments. Some of them include caring for her husband, enjoying time with close family and friends, traveling and Harley rides. She also liked gardening and taking care of flowers. She was very special to many. All who knew her had a friend for life. She always put herself last to help many people.

Tammy was predeceased by her daughter, Keisha M. Sharrow; her grandparents, Roy and Maryalice Clements and Robert F. and Geraldine Dickinson and her brother, Dennis C. Dickinson, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Michael A. Zarro; her children: Kaili Lynn Sharrow (Robert A. Yole III), Alyssa and Jerry Amell; parents, Dennis and Linda Dickinson; grandchildren: Brayton M. Rock, Mason M. Alexander, Gavin R. Locke, and Aiden and Landon Amell; brothers: Keith (Shannon) Dickinson and Robert “Guy” Dickinson; nieces: Amy Dubay, Heidi Allen and Bethanne Dickinson; nephews: Jeremiah Dickinson, Dennis Dickinson III Justin Dickinson and Jeffery Dickinson; her dogs: Harley “Harlena” and Shadow.

Calling hours will take place Monday, January 3, 2022, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Tammy, by definition, was a giver. She was a rock for so many people and will be dearly missed by everyone who knew her. Her heart was as big as her spirit and her selflessness shined even brighter.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.