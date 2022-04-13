April 18, 1962—April 11, 2022

ARGYLE — Tammy Fish, age 59, passed away unexpectedly on April 11, 2022, at home.

She was born on April 18, 1962, in Cambridge, NY the daughter of Delmar and Lois Reynolds.

Tammy continued her education earning an associate’s degree in education. She went on to be a substitute teacher at many schools, but she especially loved Fort Edward School District. Tammy loved and was loved by every student she came in contact with.

Tammy enjoyed her family and friends, camping and riding motorcycles, but she had a special joy for riding horses. Tammy had the biggest heart; she was always the first to offer a helping hand or just be there when someone needed a friend.

Tammy is survived by her loving husband Walter of 17 years; children: Nicole (Pat), Johnathan, Grace (Joshua), Edward, Hunter, Navai, Wally (Jill), Laurie, Tim, Melissa, Heidi; grandchildren: Ashley, Dylan, Timmy, Lindsay, Jae, Tyler, Brooke, Sarah, Ronin; one special little girl, Savannah; sister, Dawn; many nephews, nieces and friends.

She is preceded in death by Delmar and Lois Reynolds of Greenwich.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 14, 2022, Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave. (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Friends and family may call from 5-7 p.m. prior to the service.

