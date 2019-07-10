{{featured_button_text}}
Tammy Davis

July 30, 1965 — July 6, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Tammy Davis, 53, passed away July 6, 2019, surrounded by family following a long battle of terminal illness.

Tammy was born July 30, 1965 in Glens Falls, which is where she resided her whole life. She was the daughter of Richard and Gloria (Scoville) Davis.

Tammy was an avid Yankees and Giants fan. She enjoyed baking and had quite the green thumb.

She was predeceased by her parents, Gloria and Richard Davis.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Jeffery (Kelly) Palmer; a grandson, Anthony Palmer; sisters, Audrey (Robert) Jarvis, Bonnie (Jerry) Davis and Lori (Shawn) Breault; her best friend, Warren Giles; also several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, July 12, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A graveside ceremony will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Glens Falls Hospital and Community Hospice for all that you’ve done for Tammy and her family.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

