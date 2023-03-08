July 22, 2963—March 3, 2023

HUDSON FALLS — Tammy D. Fish, 59, of Hudson Falls, NY passed away on March 3, 2023, surrounded by her loving family after a lengthy illness.

Tammy came into this world on July 22, 1963 in Glens Falls, NY to Doris Fish and the late David Fish. She was a graduate of Warrensburg Central School, Class of 1982. Tammy was a private home health aide for many years throughout the area.

Tammy enjoyed crafting, especially making and selling jewelry at her friend, Tammy Mullen’s store, Crafted on the Park.

Besides her father, Tammy is predeceased by sisters: Bonnie Monroe, Brenda Truesdale and Dale Warrington; brothers: Ronald Fish and Harry Fish; grandparents: Myrtle and Duncan Cameron.

Surviving Tammy is her companion of 17 years, Anthony Dickenson; mother, Doris Fish; sons: Barry Bentley and his companion Kaylene Norton and Christopher (Cassie) Bentley; brothers: Michael (Judy) Fish, Ricky (Lisa) Fish, Gregory Fish (Bonnie Farmer), Monty Fish (Alexis Alger) and James Selleck (Crystal Varney); sisters: Jennifer (Daniel) Steeg, Davenn Granger (Wayne Stevens) and Debra Selleck (Mark Griffin); grandchildren: Lincoln Bentley, Ciara Bovee, Morgan Bovee, Josh Leavy, Jace Mellow, Aidan Bentley and Jermiah Bentley; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers donations in Tammy’s name can be made to CR Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Pruyn Pavilion, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Friends may call on Tammy’s family from 1 p.m.-3 p.m., Friday, March 10, 2023, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.