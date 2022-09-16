April 15, 1964—Sept. 10, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Tammy Ann Corbett, 58, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, with loved ones by her side.

Born April 15, 1964, in Glens Falls she was the daughter of Thomas Armstrong and Nancy Ann (Culver) Corbett.

Tammy earned her bachelor’s degree in biology at SUNY Plattsburgh. She worked as a Supervisor of Adult Protective Services for Warren County for many years.

Some of her enjoyments in life were playing golf, yoga, gardening, and reading.

In addition to her father, Tammy was predeceased by her longtime companion, Joseph Kelleher.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Ryan Kelleher of Glens Falls; his girlfriend, Debbie Bylo; and her children: Landen and Liam Thayer; mother, Nancy Corbett of Queensbury; brother, Tom Corbett of Hyannis, MA; son-in-law, Pat Kelleher; nieces and nephews: Alyssa and Sarah Kelleher, Keslie DaCosta, Kyra and TJ Corbett, and Taylor Phelon; and her seven beloved cats: Stella, Luna, Lily, Roshi, Kuro, Crusty, and of course, Boba. Boba was her personal masseur at bedtime and her alarm clock in the morning.

Calling hours will take place Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates officiating.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to High Peaks Hospice, all of the South High Marathon participants, the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Glens Falls Hospital, and all those who have helped with our fight.

In loving memory of Tammy, contributions may be made to High Peaks Hospice, PO Box 621, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.