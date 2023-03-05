Feb. 4, 1960—Feb. 28, 2023

SCHAGHTICOKE — Tamie Marie Rosko, of School Street, passed away unexpectedly at home on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. She was 63.

Born in Troy on Feb. 4, 1960, daughter of the late Richard Charles and Marjorie Mae (Roberts) Sawtell. She is the wife of Mark Rosko whom she married on Feb. 28, 1987.

Tamie worked for the Hoosic Valley Central School System as a teacher’s aide and was an advocate for special education students. Tamie had a green thumb and loved yard work and working on her flower gardens.

The demolition derby at the Schaghticoke Fair was always one of her favorite things to do with her sons. When she was with her sisters, they loved to get together and go shopping and out to eat. Tamie enjoyed traveling and going to the beach and loved taking the Harley to Daytona Beach with her husband Mark. Above all she loved her family and spending time with her adoring grandsons, Cameron, Tanner and Nathan and her nephew, Marc Dupre.

Survivors in addition to her husband Mark include their children: Mark Rosko, Jr., Evan (Lyndzie) Rosko and Kyle Rosko all of Schaghticoke; her siblings: Patricia (late William) Hoffmeinster of Troy, Teresa (Gordon) White of Greenwich, Gail (Darryl) Decker of Cambridge and Jacqueline (Randi) Sica of Cambridge. Also survived by her mother-in-law, Sandra (late Michael) Rosko; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is predeceased by her sisters: Gloria Jean Dubuke and Penelope Severson.

Calling hours will be on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 173 Main St., Schaghticoke. Closing prayers will be at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in the spring at Elmwood Cemetery, Schaghticoke.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Battenkill Community Services, 2549 NY Route 40, Greenwich, NY 12834 in loving memory of Tamie Rosko.

Online remembrances may be made at www. chasesmithfamily.com.