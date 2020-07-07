Aug. 10, 1961 — July 5, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — Tamera "Tammy" (Nassivera) Elliott, 58, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Aug. 10, 1961 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Cora (Furness) Nassivera.

Tammy was employed by Medline, where she manufactured medical devices. She was a thrill ride and roller-coaster enthusiast, and also enjoyed kayaking, camping and traveling throughout the Western United States, including many National Parks such as Yosemite. She also loved the beauty of Colorado and Montana. Tammy was a laid back and down to Earth person who would help anyone at any time. She was known as a "giver" who loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by many.

In addition to her parents, Tammy is predeceased by her husband, George Elliott; her brothers, Bruce and Randy Nassivera, an infant brother Mark Nassivera, as well as her father-in-law Lansing Elliott.