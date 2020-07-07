Aug. 10, 1961 — July 5, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Tamera "Tammy" (Nassivera) Elliott, 58, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born Aug. 10, 1961 in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Cora (Furness) Nassivera.
Tammy was employed by Medline, where she manufactured medical devices. She was a thrill ride and roller-coaster enthusiast, and also enjoyed kayaking, camping and traveling throughout the Western United States, including many National Parks such as Yosemite. She also loved the beauty of Colorado and Montana. Tammy was a laid back and down to Earth person who would help anyone at any time. She was known as a "giver" who loved spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by many.
In addition to her parents, Tammy is predeceased by her husband, George Elliott; her brothers, Bruce and Randy Nassivera, an infant brother Mark Nassivera, as well as her father-in-law Lansing Elliott.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Benjamin Elliott; her brother, Kevin Nassivera (Joan); her mother-in-law Lorraine Elliott; her brothers-in law, Dave Elliott (Andrea) and William Elliott (Heather); her sisters-in-law, Janice Milligan (Ralph) and Mary Morgan (Leonard); her nephews, Jeremy Nassivera (Allison), Lansing Elliott, David Elliott Jr. (Marley), Daniel Elliott, James Elliott, Sean Mulligan (Laurie) and Greg Mulligan (Rebecca); her nieces; Brittany Nassivera, Erin Mulligan and Megan Morgan; her aunt Louetta Gordy; her uncle Arnold Furness, as well as several great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
A graveside service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at the Moss Street Cemetery with the Rev. Sandra Spaulding of the Lakeville Baptist Church officiating.
Memorial donations in Tammy's name can be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
