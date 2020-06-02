× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Oct. 28, 1933 — May 29, 2020

LAKE GEORGE — T. Joyce Cormie, 86, of Ledgeview Drive, and formerly of Moss Street in Kingsbury, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, with her family by her side on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls.

Born on Oct. 28, 1933 in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Claudine (Webb) Rose.

Joyce was a graduate of the Commerce High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. While living in Springfield, she met her first husband, Donald R. Fairbanks. They were married on July 16, 1953 and shared 33 wonderful years of marriage, until he passed away on Dec. 27, 1985. Years later, a friend introduced Joyce to her second husband, Joseph Cormie. They were married on Oct. 12, 1988. He passed away on May 7, 2018, after 29 years of marriage.

Joyce loved spending time with her husbands, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joyce enjoyed knitting and crocheting- gifting many of her creations. She tended to her extensive flower and vegetable gardens, spending many years canning her own vegetables, and passing this knowledge down along with great cooking skills. Going to garage sales with her was always an adventure. She was always generous with her time to people in need.