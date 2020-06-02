Oct. 28, 1933 — May 29, 2020
LAKE GEORGE — T. Joyce Cormie, 86, of Ledgeview Drive, and formerly of Moss Street in Kingsbury, passed away peacefully after a brief illness, with her family by her side on Friday, May 29, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital in Glens Falls.
Born on Oct. 28, 1933 in Springfield, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Claudine (Webb) Rose.
Joyce was a graduate of the Commerce High School in Springfield, Massachusetts. While living in Springfield, she met her first husband, Donald R. Fairbanks. They were married on July 16, 1953 and shared 33 wonderful years of marriage, until he passed away on Dec. 27, 1985. Years later, a friend introduced Joyce to her second husband, Joseph Cormie. They were married on Oct. 12, 1988. He passed away on May 7, 2018, after 29 years of marriage.
Joyce loved spending time with her husbands, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joyce enjoyed knitting and crocheting- gifting many of her creations. She tended to her extensive flower and vegetable gardens, spending many years canning her own vegetables, and passing this knowledge down along with great cooking skills. Going to garage sales with her was always an adventure. She was always generous with her time to people in need.
Besides her parents and husbands, Joyce was predeceased by her siblings John Albert Rose, Kenneth Rose, Thomas Rose, George Rose and Claudia Winkel.
Survivors include her children, Kathleen Hilpertshauser and her husband, Glenn, of Hudson Falls, Beth Lynn Mabie and her husband, E. David, of Chestertown, Amy Jean Harrington and her husband, Jeffery, of Plattsburgh, Stephen R. Fairbanks and his wife, Sharon, of Hudson Falls and Jack O. Fairbanks and his wife, Sheri, of North Carolina; her stepchildren, Larry Cormie, Joseph Cormie, Scott Cormie, Matthew Cormie and Karen Cormie; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; her brother John Rose and his wife, Camille, of Georgia, many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friend Joan.
While her title to us was Mom and Nonnie, she was so much more. She was a passionate role model to her children and grandchildren. She infused her life with love, laughter, wisdom and strength. These qualities we hold close, to help us move forward and pass her strength to our own families.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, graveside services at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
