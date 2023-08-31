Aug. 31, 1922—Aug. 22, 2023

“We clasp the hands of those that go before us. We enter the circle of each other’s arms passing in and out of life to a music so subtle and vast that no one ear hears it except in fragments.”

-Wendell Berry

On August 22, 2023, Sylvia (Smith) Horwitz completed the circle of her life’s journey. Her final curtain call came after having lived 100 years filled with family, friends, and her passion for the arts.

Sylvia was affectionately known by friends and family as Syl . . . a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grand and great-grandmother. She lived her life zestfully as a singer, actress, teacher, giver of time and talent. Syl was the quintessential homemaker who thoughtfully remembered family birthdays and anniversaries. She was an incorrigible bargain hunter and shopper extraordinaire.

Those left living to honor and lovingly remember her life are her three sons: Jim, Will and Doug and their respective spouses: Anne, Tricia and Lynn. Subsequent generations include granddaughter, Julie and grandson, Adam, his wife Caera and their children: Lila, Charlie and Kian.

Sylvia was born on August 31, 1922, to Sam and Gussie Smith in Bangor, ME. She was the last surviving sibling of a large family consisting of sisters: Pauline, Betty, Hazel and Sara and brothers: Nate and Harry. She was predeceased by her husband, Seymour, whom she had been lovingly married for 67 years.

Syl was instilled with a love for music at an early age by her mother. After her primary schooling in Bangor she attended the Julliard School of Music in New York before returning to complete her college degree at the University of Maine in 1944.

Syl’s musical gifts ultimately led to her chance meeting with a young soldier, Seymour Horwitz, during one of her singing performances. Following a wartime correspondence courtship, chronicled in her husband’s novel, One Doctor’s War, the couple wed on June 12, 1946.

Following her marriage, Syl skillfully balanced and juggled her family life and time on the stage as a singer and actress. Her career literally spanned decades starting in 1948 with the Schenectady Light Opera Company where she performed in dozens of shows, half of which were in leading roles. For a time, she also served on the Board for SLOC.

In addition, Syl served as President of the Etude Club, was active with the Schenectady Civic Players, Oratorio Society and a dinner theatre group. She also independently performed in local public schools, houses of worship and nursing/retirement homes.

After moving from Schenectady, Syl lived in Niskayuna, Jensen Beach, FL, and finally in Glens Falls.

Syl’s essence is embodied by the words of Lydia Maria Child: “While I listened, music was to my soul what the atmosphere is to my body; it was the breath of my inward life . . . the highest symbol of the infinite and holy . . . the secret of creation lay in music . . . the sound that led the stars into their places.”

May you forever rest peacefully in our hearts and among the stars.

A private Celebration of Life is planned for family and friends in the near future.

The Horwitz family wishes to extend thanks to the caring and attentive staff at The Terrace and High Peaks Hospice who oversaw Sylvia’s care over her final years and days.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.