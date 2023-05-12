Sylvia M. Eggleston

March 6, 1947 - May 10, 2023

CORINTH – Sylvia M. Eggleston, 76, of Mechanic Street, passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Saratoga Hospital following a long illness.

Born on March 6, 1947 in Corinth she was the daughter of the late Charles and Betty (Mason) Wendell.

Sylvia graduated from Corinth High School in 1965 and graduated from Adirondack Community College in 1984 with an associate degree in math/business.

She married Richard Eggleston on July 23, 1966 in Corinth and the couple resided at 105 Mechanic St. for many years. He passed away Feb. 23, 2006 following 49 years of marriage.

In 2007, she started a loving relationship with Timothy Montena, Sr., and the couple have been enjoying their company together ever since. They enjoyed traveling to Florida, sunsets at Howard Park in Tarpon Springs and visiting with their snow bird friends.

Sylvia was employed as a teller at Marine Midland Bank in Corinth for over 10 years and worked for Saratoga County Department of Social Services for a few years. She was then employed for nine years at Rite Aid in Corinth and most recently worked for several years at the Cumberland Farms in Lake Luzerne until her retirement in 2015.

She was a lifetime member of the First United Methodist Church of Corinth, and sang in the church choir for several years. She also was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star for several years and was a longtime member and Co-founder of the Corinth Wrestling Club.

Sylvia enjoyed crocheting, traveling, camping, singing, going to her kids and grandkids events, but mostly she loved being with her children and grandchildren.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by one grandson, James Eggleston; one sister-in-law, Nancy Flansburg and one brother-in-law, William "Bill" Currier.

Survivors include two children: Kimberly White (Adam Streeter) of Queensbury and Kevin Eggleston (Vicki Hernandez) of Corinth; four grandchildren: William White of South Corinth, Brandon White of Corinth, Lisa Urquhart (Ian) of Salem, NH, and Chelsea Eggleston of Corinth; her life partner, Timothy Montena, Sr. of Corinth; three siblings: Louise Anderson (Greg) of Nesconset, Carol Currier of Hudson Falls, and Ryne Wendell of Glens Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her faithful companion, Mya.

A Celebration of Sylvia's life will be held at noon, Saturday, May 20, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church, 243 Main St., Corinth with Pastor Jason Proctor officiating.

Committal will be held at Maplewood Cemetery, South Corinth.

Friends may call from 11 a.m.-noon at the church, prior to the service.

The family wishes to thank June Tubbs, for her help over the years and for being a wonderful neighbor and Donna Balcom for all her help and advice. We would also like to thank our family and friends for all the kind words and prayers shown to Sylvia during her illness.

Arrangements are under the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.