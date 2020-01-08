Feb. 12, 1925 — Jan. 7, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Sylvia L. (Pope) Budd, 94, passed away peacefully at Shaker Place on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.

Born Feb. 12, 1925 in Burlington, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late George and Lillian Pope.

Sylvia graduated from Cambridge High School in Jeffersonville, Vermont. After graduation she worked as a secretary for the University of Vermont College of Medicine for several years. She then worked at a law firm in Burlington, Vermont for five years. Sylvia moved to Glens Falls where she was employed as the secretary for the manager of Marinette Paper, and finally retired as the secretary of Silverstein, Loftus, and Ross accounting firm; a job she loved for nine years.

Sylvia had a kind heart and a loving personality. She was also known for her wonderful sense of humor and her warm smile. Sylvia enjoyed dancing and dining out with her family and friends. She was an avid New York Yankees fan, and could often be found spending time with her beloved cats, Kiara and Meesha. Most of all, she loved her son, Christopher, who was her pride and joy from the moment he was born.

