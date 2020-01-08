Feb. 12, 1925 — Jan. 7, 2020
SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Sylvia L. (Pope) Budd, 94, passed away peacefully at Shaker Place on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Born Feb. 12, 1925 in Burlington, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late George and Lillian Pope.
Sylvia graduated from Cambridge High School in Jeffersonville, Vermont. After graduation she worked as a secretary for the University of Vermont College of Medicine for several years. She then worked at a law firm in Burlington, Vermont for five years. Sylvia moved to Glens Falls where she was employed as the secretary for the manager of Marinette Paper, and finally retired as the secretary of Silverstein, Loftus, and Ross accounting firm; a job she loved for nine years.
Sylvia had a kind heart and a loving personality. She was also known for her wonderful sense of humor and her warm smile. Sylvia enjoyed dancing and dining out with her family and friends. She was an avid New York Yankees fan, and could often be found spending time with her beloved cats, Kiara and Meesha. Most of all, she loved her son, Christopher, who was her pride and joy from the moment he was born.
In addition to her parents, Sylvia was predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Pope; her sister, Beverly Story; and her brother-in-law, Donald Story.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Christopher Budd; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. following the calling hour with Sister Donna Irvine, S.S. N.D. officiating.
Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at Southside Cemetery.
Memorial Donations in Sylvia's name can be made to the SPCA of Upstate NY, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804.
To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com. Reply to Box 113, c/o The Post-Star, PO Box 2157, Glens Falls, NY 12801
