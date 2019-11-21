{{featured_button_text}}
Sylvia Joy Pliscofsky

March 19, 1936 — Nov. 18, 2019

FORT EDWARD — Sylvia Joy Pliscofsky, 83, passed away on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, after a long illness.

Born on March 19, 1936, in Lyon Mountain, she was the daughter of Vincente and Mary (Nelson) Rodriguez.

After high school, on March 19, 1955, Sylvia was married to her beloved Moses Pliscofsky in Lyon Mountain, and became a housewife.

Later in life she was a housekeeper at Skidmore College.

Sylvia always enjoyed shopping and, above everything, spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Moses; and her siblings, Terry Rodriguez, Rod Rodriguez and America Atkinson.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Vincent (Diane) Pliscofsky, Kendra (Jerry) Diserens, Moses Pliscofsky (Michelle Briggs) and Paul (Gayle) Pliscofsky; 16 grandchildren; her sisters, Gail (Jerry) O’Connor and Molly Zapelloni; her brothers, Charlie (Patty) Rodriguez and Paul (Dee) Rodriguez; also numerous nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place from 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 26, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral will follow at noon at the funeral home with Pastor Wagner officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Duell Road, Schuylerville.

In loving memory of Sylvia, contributions may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, via American Brain Foundation, 201 Chicago Ave., Minneapolis, MN 55415 or the Down Syndrome Aim High Resource Center, 22 Corporate Woods Blvd. #5, Albany, NY 12211.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

