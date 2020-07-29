Sylvia (Harris) Covington
May 13, 1944 — July 20, 2020

HARRISON, Ark. — Sylvia (Harris) Covington 76, passed away July 20, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer with her loving husband, Terry and dear friend Theresa by her side. She was born May 13, 1944 in Glens Falls, daughter of Charlotte (Zerfass) and Harold Harris.

Sylvia attended Queensbury School before moving to Florida in 1961. She spent many years caring for the elderly which she loved. She was an avid reader always had a book by her side. A daily bible reader, Sylvia was also a trained Stephen minister in Georgia and Arkansas. She loved her plants and flowers, animals, especially birds, nature, hiking and visiting state parks. The Buffalo River had special meaning to her.

She was predeceased by her parents and great granddaughter Brooke Bertani.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Terry; one daughter, Charlotte Ortiz (Eduardo) of Cape Coral, Florida; three sons: James Street (Kitty) of Conroe, Texas, William K. Aubin of Fort Edward and Michael C. Aubin (Brenda) of Oroville, Washington; eight grandchildren: Melissa (Steve) of Dahlonega, Georgia, James, Jacob, Joshua (Halie) of Conroe, Texas, William F. of Saratoga and Jordon of Fort Edward, Matthew (Brenda) of Oroville, Washington and Taylor, of Hartford; seven great-grandchildren: Ava and Joe of Dahlonega, Georgia, Vaughn and Dean of Conroe, Texas, Greyson and Nicolas of Fort Edward and Hailey of Oroville, Washington; two sisters: Barbara Hickey (Jack) of Fort Edward, Linda Russell (Rick) of Queensbury; two brothers: Carl Harris (Karen) of Queensbury and Kenneth Harris (Marie) of Corinth; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In Sylvia’s memory donate to: BRWA, P.O. Box 101 Jasper, AR 72641. Or Three Wishes for Ruby’s Residents 102 West Stevenson Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601. To the the guestbook, please go to holtchapel.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Sylvia Covington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

