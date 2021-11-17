April 21, 1931—Nov. 10, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Sylvia F. McCall, 90, of South Glens Falls, NY passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at Albany Medical Center from complications related to a stroke. Sylvia was born April 21, 1931 in Barre, MA, the daughter of Edwin Earl Spittle and Zella Gertrude Carpenter.

During her long tenure at Glens Falls Hospital, Sylvia started as a Nurse’s Aide and later worked as a Supervisor in housekeeping. A natural caregiver, Sylvia loved children and helping to take care of anyone she loved, this ranged from her elder siblings, to her ailing husband, to friends and their families.

She loved to travel often with her husband and family to spend time in Maine where many of her beloved and closest relatives reside. She especially loved to visit the Nubble Lighthouse in Cape Neddick, York, Maine which became a favorite destination, even recently with her companion Ed. She enjoyed going out dancing (alongside close friends Patricia and Heidi), cross-country skiing, baking pies for holidays, and generally just being a devoted and supportive grandmother (and later a great-grandmother).

Sylvia was predeceased by her husband Philip Patrick McCall, her special companion Edwin Maxam, her daughter Eugenia (Bean) Long, her sisters Evelyn Lucille Morrill, Gertrude “Judy” Kelley, Norma Neomie Carpenter, Pauline “Polly” Greta Vinson, and her brothers Edwin “Bud” Spittle, Francis Spittle and Russell Spittle.

Sylvia is survived by her sister Dorthy Margaret Morrill of Berwick, ME; her children: Brenda Griffin of Clifton Park, NY, Dennis Griffin of Keene, NH, Tammy Blackowl of South Glens Falls, NY, and Christine Foreman of Park City, UT; her grandchildren: Christopher Parker of Argyle, NY, Cindy Griffin, James Parker of Gansevoort, NY, Janelle Bryson of Altamont, NY, Kerry Davidson of Queensbury, NY, Kyle Blackowl of Saratoga Springs, NY, Phillip Blackowl of Brooklyn, NY, and Scott Griffin; and her great-grandchildren: Austin Davidson, Elijah Bryson, Emily Bryson, Nicholas Howk; and her family of close, loving friends and neighbors: David Maxam, Donna Gelder-Bigelow, Donna and Mark Schellkopf, Heidi Lewis, and Patricia Lane.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Regan & Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Avenue, South Glens Falls, NY. At the family’s request, masks are required to be worn while in the building.

A graveside service the following day, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Southside Cemetery, 634-652 Gansevoort Rd, South Glens Falls, NY.

