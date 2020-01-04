July 22, 1921 — Jan. 1, 2020
GLENS FALLS — Sylvia E. Hilton, 98, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020 at her home.
Born in Niskayuna, New York, she was the daughter of the late Irving L. and Elsie B. (Visscher) Teagle.
Sylvia attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse and then graduated in 1939 from Nott Terrace High School in Schenectady.
She worked many years as a secretary in the area before retiring from the Marketing Department at General Electric in Hudson Falls.
Sylvia was a member of the Pasadena Community Church in Florida, where she was an active participant in Bible study, the thrift shop and food pantry. She enjoyed swimming, boating, cooking, playing bridge, bible study and being active in the Queensbury Senior Citizens.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, John V. Hilton Sr., who passed away in 2000.
Sylvia is survived by her son, Captain John V. Hilton Jr., US Merchant Marines, of Glens Falls.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, at the Niskayuna Reformed Church Cemetery, 3041 Troy-Schenectady Road, Niskayuna.
The family would like to thank Warren County Health Nurses and Aides for their compassion and support.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
