Aug. 12, 1926—July 20, 2021
WARRENSBURG — Sylvia (DeWitt) Brown, 94, passed on to eternity on July 20, 2021 with hope in God’s mercy through faith in Christ.
Sylvia was born in Germantown, NY on August 12, 1926, the daughter of Sherman and Beatrice DeWitt.
Sylvia graduated from Lansingburgh High School before attending Child’s Hospital where she obtained her Nursing Degree.
Her nursing career was fun and exciting for her. Starting in Glens Falls, Sylvia then moved to a position in New York City. There she enjoyed the hustle and bustle of city life, remembering the time she watched Jackie Robinson play ball, seeing Frank Sinatra perform, and riding the train with Eleanor Roosevelt.
Sylvia gave up her career in nursing to an even higher calling. She met the love of her life, Charles Brown, and they married in 1954. She left the work force to become a loving wife and later mother to three children: Robert, Gary, and Lori.
Sylvia loved her family. She was known for her baking, especially her chocolate cake, apple pie, and “world famous” molasses cookies. Often copied, but never duplicated, her baked goods were cherished by friends and family of multiple generations. Known for her lasting friendships, she was a deeply loyal mother and sister and tender grandmother and great-grandmother.
Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband of 44 years, Charles Brown; siblings: Edgar, Jack, Caroline, Sally, and “Sonny”; grandson Jonathan Brown; as well as her dear friend Helen Carvelle.
She is survived by her children: Robert Brown and his wife Amy of Port Charlotte, FL and Warrensburg, Gary Brown and his wife Victoria of Lake George, and Lori Brown Durkin and her husband Ray of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Nicholas (Bridget) Brown, Mackenzie (Kelly) Brown, and Jeremy Brown; great-grandchildren: Reagan Brown, Carter Brown, and Penelope Brown; sister Elizabeth Takacs and her husband Dan; along with several cherished nieces and nephews.
Burial will be at the Warrensburg Cemetery preceded by a graveside service to celebrate her life with Reverend Nancy Barrow officiating on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 11 a.m.
Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Countryside Adult Home, The Pines at Glens Falls Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, and her various doctors and medical professionals for their kind and compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Countryside Activity Department payable to Faye Perry or a charity of one’s choice.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.