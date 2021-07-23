Aug. 12, 1926—July 20, 2021

WARRENSBURG — Sylvia (DeWitt) Brown, 94, passed on to eternity on July 20, 2021 with hope in God’s mercy through faith in Christ.

Sylvia was born in Germantown, NY on August 12, 1926, the daughter of Sherman and Beatrice DeWitt.

Sylvia graduated from Lansingburgh High School before attending Child’s Hospital where she obtained her Nursing Degree.

Her nursing career was fun and exciting for her. Starting in Glens Falls, Sylvia then moved to a position in New York City. There she enjoyed the hustle and bustle of city life, remembering the time she watched Jackie Robinson play ball, seeing Frank Sinatra perform, and riding the train with Eleanor Roosevelt.

Sylvia gave up her career in nursing to an even higher calling. She met the love of her life, Charles Brown, and they married in 1954. She left the work force to become a loving wife and later mother to three children: Robert, Gary, and Lori.