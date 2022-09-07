Oct. 6, 1937—Sept. 5, 2022

SHUSHAN — Sylvia B. Wilson, 84, of Shushan, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022 in the comfort of her home with her family by her side. Born in Cambridge on Oct. 6, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Francie (Decker) Gray.

Sylvia was a 1955 graduate of Salem Washington Academy and attended SUNY at Oneonta.

Sylvia worked at Salem Central School for 25 years retiring as the Cafeteria Manager. Following her “retirement” from school, she and Charlie opened and cheerfully ran the Olde Tales Cafe in Shushan. She then worked part-time for Washington County as a Nutrition Coach.

Sylvia was an active member of the Shushan United Methodist Church; she had served as a Tax Collector in the 1960s for the Town of Salem and was the first woman to serve on the Salem Town Board, a position she proudly held for eight years.

Sylvia took great enjoyment in her perennial gardens. She was the Director of the New York State Garden Club as well as a member of the Washington County Garden Club. She also served on the New York State Committee for Nutrition.

Sylvia also took great pride in carrying on the legacy of the Georgi Museum. Along with all of this, Sylvia never missed a tradition from hosting Thanksgiving dinners to 4th of July celebrations on the Battenkill River with all of her family and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Clifford Gray, Jr. and a sister and her husband, Elinor and Trevor Coulter, as well as her nephew, Thomas Gray.

Sylvia is survived by her beloved husband of sixty-six years, Charles D. Wilson; her children: Michael (Debra) Wilson of Davenport, IA, Amy (David ) D’Amours of Belchertown, MA, and Alan (Alesa) Wilson of Salem; grandchildren: Sean Wilson, Emily Madigan, Daniel D’Amours, James D’Amours, Katie Perkins, Briana LoFranco, and Nicholas Wilson; great-grandchildren: Wesley, Lucas, Graham, Lillian, Charlotte, Cameron, Joseph, James, Hunter, Autumn; and her nieces and nephews who meant so very much to her.

Calling hours are from 4-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, 2022 at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. A service will begin at 6 p.m. with Rev. Carol Finke officiating. Everyone is welcome to join the family back at their home at 807 County Route 64, Shushan for refreshments following the service.

Memorial contributions in memory of Sylvia may be made to the Shushan Vol. Fire Dept., PO Box 93, Shushan, NY 12873, or the Salem Rescue Squad, PO Box 360, Salem, NY 12865, or the Shushan United Methodist Church, c/o Gayle Shaw, 1057 County Route 61, Shushan, NY 12873.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.