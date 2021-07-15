Aug. 24, 1953—July 10, 2021

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL — Suzanne M. Caputo-Hauck-Bristow, 67, of Port Charlotte, FL died peacefully at home Saturday, July 10, 2021 surrounded by family.

Suzanne was born August 24, 1953 in Glen Falls, NY to the late Frank and Barbara (nee Tuttle) Caputo. She moved to Port Charlotte from Montpelier, VT in 1999 to be closer to her family. Suzanne spent her life caring for others before herself, her family above all.

She is survived by her loving family: her husband Allen Bristow; and five children: Adam Hauck, Rachel Rogers, Daniel Hauck, Stephen Hauck and Ashleigh Bristow; her eight grandchildren; and four siblings: Betsy Meseck, Christine Caputo, David Caputo and Karen Hayward.

Memorial services celebrating Suzanne’s life will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021 from 1-4 p.m. at Laishley Park Community Room, 120 Laishley Ct., Punta Gorda, FL 33950 (Casual Attire).

Memorial contributions may be made to: Tidewell Hospice (https:/tidewellfoundation.orgonate/).

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.