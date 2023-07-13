Jan. 24, 1944—July 7, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Suzanne F. Barnes, 79, a resident of Queensbury, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 7, 2023.

She was born on Jan. 24, 1944 in Glens Falls and was the daughter of the late John R. and Helen J. (Copeland) LaMoy.

Prior to her husband’s death in 2009, she was the office manager of Dave Barnes Auto Body in Queensbury.

Besides her husband, David, she is also predeceased by one son, David L. Barnes II.

Survivors include her two daughters: Kimberly Johnson (Jay) of SC and Deborah J. Barnes of South Glens Falls. She is also survived by her five grandchildren: Corey, Leslie, Sarah, Casey and Ashley; and her great-grandchildren: Brytin, Coltin, Camdin, Oliver and Elisabeth.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience the family. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls with her husband and son.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.