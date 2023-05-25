Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

July 25, 1941—May 23, 2023

QUEENSBURY — Suzanne (Clark) Lundgren, 81, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, after a brief illness and surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 25, 1941 in Lake Forest, IL, she was the daughter of the late Mary Lois and LeRoy Clark. Sue grew up in Camp Hill, PA and spent summers on Lake George.

It was here that she met her future husband, Bruce Lundgren and they were happily married on June 8, 1963.

After settling in the area, they went on to own and operate Fall Line Ski Shop in Queensbury, which they still run today.

Sue was a member of Glens Falls Historical Society, First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls and a longtime member at the Glens Falls Country Club. She was an avid golfer and tennis player, enjoyed skiing, primitive folk painting, summers on Lake George, line dancing and was very active at the Chapman Museum.

Sue loved being outdoors, entertaining at the family home on Lake George, and vacationing with family and friends.

Survivors include her husband, Bruce V. Lundgren; her three daughters: Dr. Katherine “Lee” Wiebe (Dr. Kerry Wiebe), Tyra MacGuffie (Scott MacGuffie) and Karin Maurer (Clint Binley); and her five grandchildren: Emma MacGuffie (21), Lindsay Maurer (21), Erika Wiebe (20), Colin MacGuffie (18) and Amanda Maurer (18). She is also survived by her brothers: William Clark (Lynn) and Jeffrey Clark.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls, 8 W. Notre Dame St., Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Sue’s name can be made to the Chapman Museum, 348 Glen St., Glens Falls.

The family would like to thank High Peaks Hospice and all the Medical Staff on T2, in particular Chris Olson, for all their care and compassion given to Sue and her family during this difficult time.

Arrangements under the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. For those who wish a special remembrance can be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.