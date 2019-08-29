Jan. 28, 1940 — Aug. 24, 2019
DAY — Suzanne C. Stone, 79, of the town of Day, passed away Saturday evening, Aug. 24, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.
Born on Jan. 28, 1940 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Edith C. (Sangmaster) Brennan. She was a graduate of the College of Saint Rose in Albany.
Suzanne married Willard J. Stone on Aug. 26, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Church in Rensselaer.
After raising her children in Schoharie, she worked as a computer programmer for New York State.
Suzanne enjoyed gardening, nature, cooking and spending time with her family. She was a devoted communicant of Holy Mother and Child Parish.
She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, James and John Brennan.
Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Willard Stone; her children, Beth Stone of Albany, Julie Stone and her husband, Michael Rueter, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania and Timothy Stone and his wife, Theresa; and four grandchildren, Rebecca Stone, Renee Stone, Matthew Rueter, and Aaron Rueter.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Holy Mother and Child, Lake Luzerne.
The Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Infancy Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested by Suzanne’s family to be made to the Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge, SD 57770; or to Neuroscience Research at Albany Medical Foundation, Mail Code 119, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.