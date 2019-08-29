{{featured_button_text}}
Suzanne C. Stone

Jan. 28, 1940 — Aug. 24, 2019

DAY — Suzanne C. Stone, 79, of the town of Day, passed away Saturday evening, Aug. 24, 2019 at Albany Medical Center.

Born on Jan. 28, 1940 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Edith C. (Sangmaster) Brennan. She was a graduate of the College of Saint Rose in Albany.

Suzanne married Willard J. Stone on Aug. 26, 1961 at St. Joseph’s Church in Rensselaer.

After raising her children in Schoharie, she worked as a computer programmer for New York State.

Suzanne enjoyed gardening, nature, cooking and spending time with her family. She was a devoted communicant of Holy Mother and Child Parish.

She was predeceased by her parents and two brothers, James and John Brennan.

Survivors include her loving husband of 58 years, Willard Stone; her children, Beth Stone of Albany, Julie Stone and her husband, Michael Rueter, of Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania and Timothy Stone and his wife, Theresa; and four grandchildren, Rebecca Stone, Renee Stone, Matthew Rueter, and Aaron Rueter.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Holy Mother and Child, Lake Luzerne.

The Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Infancy Cemetery, Lake Luzerne.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested by Suzanne’s family to be made to the Red Cloud Indian School, 100 Mission Drive, Pine Ridge, SD 57770; or to Neuroscience Research at Albany Medical Foundation, Mail Code 119, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

