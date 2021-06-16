March 16, 1983—Dec. 15, 2020

HAMPTON, NY — On December 15, 2020, Susie Carmen (Rivers) Villela, loving wife and mother, passed away at age 37.

Carmen was born on March 16, 1983 in San Antonio, TX. She graduated from Granville Junior/Senior High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Carmen proudly served her country with honor from 2002 until 2015, working as an Administrative Clerk. She did one tour in Afghanistan and was awarded many commendations and awards, including the Navy and Marine Corp Achievement Medal, Presidential Unit Citation-Navy, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, and the Nato Medal ISAF Afghanistan. At the time of her passing, she was working towards her Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Administration at Southern New Hampshire University. On September 11, 2010, Carmen married Andres Villela in Killington, VT.