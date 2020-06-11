× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — Susanna Canavan, 83, of Queensbury, passed away June 7, 2020 after a brief illness. The daughter of Mathias and Gertrude Schuster, she was born and educated in Germany. She immigrated to the United States in 1959 and became a US Citizen in 1963. During this time she met and married the love of her life, Dr. John Canavan.

For many years she was a local real estate agent and also worked for Harve Benard women’s clothing store in Lake George where she loved to exhibit her flair for fashion. Mrs. Canavan was a 40 year member of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild, 50 year member of Glens Falls Country Club and was a longtime volunteer at the Glens Falls BPOE #81 Elks Lodge where she would organize the annual Oktoberfest to the delight of many Germans for a day!

The special joys Susie had in her life were her three grandchildren of whom she was so proud, travelling with friends and family and her love for cooking. She could really cook up a feast! She was a kind and loving mother to her three children and a caring and faithful friend to so many with whom she always looked forward to having coffee, desserts and good conversation. She was full of energy, spirit and love.