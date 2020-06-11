Susanna Canavan
QUEENSBURY — Susanna Canavan, 83, of Queensbury, passed away June 7, 2020 after a brief illness. The daughter of Mathias and Gertrude Schuster, she was born and educated in Germany. She immigrated to the United States in 1959 and became a US Citizen in 1963. During this time she met and married the love of her life, Dr. John Canavan.

For many years she was a local real estate agent and also worked for Harve Benard women’s clothing store in Lake George where she loved to exhibit her flair for fashion. Mrs. Canavan was a 40 year member of the Glens Falls Hospital Guild, 50 year member of Glens Falls Country Club and was a longtime volunteer at the Glens Falls BPOE #81 Elks Lodge where she would organize the annual Oktoberfest to the delight of many Germans for a day!

The special joys Susie had in her life were her three grandchildren of whom she was so proud, travelling with friends and family and her love for cooking. She could really cook up a feast! She was a kind and loving mother to her three children and a caring and faithful friend to so many with whom she always looked forward to having coffee, desserts and good conversation. She was full of energy, spirit and love.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Dr. John Canavan, three sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her three children, Connie (Patrick) O’Brien of Lancaster, Patrick (Julie) Canavan of Queensbury and Kevin Canavan (Tanni Brand) of Queensbury; her grandchildren, Christine O’Brien, Caitlin and Gillian Canavan, and many beloved Nieces, Nephews and Cousins in the United States and Germany.

There will be no calling hours per her request. A mass of Christian Burial will be private due to current circumstances. Burial will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

A celebration of Susie’s life is being planned for a later date when social distancing guidelines allow for a full gathering of her friends and loved ones.

Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, Queensbury.

