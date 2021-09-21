July 25, 1963—Sept. 15, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Susan (Smith) Devino, 58, of Hudson Falls, passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at her home.
Born on July 25, 1963, in Granville, she was the daughter of the late August Smith and Kay (Andrews) Smith.
Susan attended Granville High School.
She enjoyed cooking, watching cooking shows, and most of all, she cherished spending time with her family. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart. Susan was also an animal lover, she had cats, birds and ferrets. Susan was an avid Jets fan, even though not everyone in the house agreed with her choice of team. Most of all, she enjoyed relaxing dinners with her longtime companion, Rob Cooper.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, George Guilder, and her infant grandchild, Colby Bullock.
She is survived by her three children, Steven Bullock, Megan Devino and Sonya (Jes) Cook; her two stepchildren, Brittany Devino and Brenda Devino; her grandchildren, Emma Terpening, Carla Terpening, Stephen Bullock II and Ryder Devino; her siblings, Kathy Andrews, Mark Smith and August Andrews, Jr.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.
Memorial donations may be sent to a local soup kitchen of your choice.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
