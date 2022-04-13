Susan Sies (Rowell)

Jan. 3, 1930—April 5, 2022

WAYNE, ME — Susan Jane Sies, beloved mother, sister, poet and friend, and longtime resident of Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on April 5, 2022. Born in Columbus, OH in 1930, Susan moved with her family during the 1940s to Wayne, ME where they lived at her great aunt Ede and uncle Maurice’s Maureda Inn — originally located across from the present-day Wayne Post Office.

After the Inn was destroyed by fire in 1944, the family moved to a small cottage on Main Street where she lived with her parents, Dale and Dorothea Sies, her much loved auntie Gus (her mother’s sister), siblings — Herb and Sally Sies, and cousins — Dave and Emmy Petersen. Susan attended elementary school at the Wayne Elementary Schoolhouse, and later, Kents Hill School, where she excelled in writing.

She returned to Maine in the mid-1950s, where she met and married Richard B. Rowell of Harmony, ME. The couple had two children and relocated to Lake Luzerne, NY. Susan later returned to Wayne where she continued to write. Her heart always remained in Wayne, where she held so many fond memories of growing up with her family there.

Susan is survived by her son, Charles Sies Rowell of Laurel Hill, FL; daughter, Amy A. Rowell; and grandson, James Pomeranz of York, ME; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society to honor her love of animals, or to the Cary Memorial Library of Wayne, a place that she treasured, especially during her youth.

She will be buried in the Mount Pleasant Cemetary in Wayne, ME.