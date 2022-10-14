Susan S. (Stewart) Kloss

On Oct. 11, 2022, Susan S. (Stewart) Kloss died after a very brief illness.

Susan was predeceased by her parents, Betty (Tordoff) and Douglas Stewart. She was also predeceased by her beloved son, Jared Winchell.

Susan loved spending time in her vegetable and flower gardens. She was an amazing gardener who often got a sunburn and lots of dirt under her fingernails — just how she liked it. If it was not time to plant or weed she was planning the next installment of flowers. Sue always made sure that there was more than enough to give away. In life, Susan was the ultimate example of you reap what you sow.

Susan loved to share her talents of cooking, sewing and needlework with her family and all the friends she met. She will be missed so very much.

Susan is survived by her daughters: Jennifer (Harlan) Steuer of Albany and Janet (Brandt) Jobst of CT; and by her son, John Mowka of TN. Her sons-in-law were loved as if they had always been part of her family. Her absolute joys were her grandchildren: Padraic and Peyton Hohenstein, Deacon and Jacob Mowka, Olivia, Benjamin and Rebecca Steuer, and Jude, Marek, Hudson and Isla Jobst.

Susan will be missed.

A Celebration of Susan's Life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY.

