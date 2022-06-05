Susan R. Moore

Nov. 23, 1949 - May 26, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — I, Susan R. Moore, went to Eternal life to join my parents on Thursday, May 26, 2022. I was born Nov. 23, 1949, in a small northern town called Elizabethtown in NYS to two loving parents, Jack (John) S. Moore and Ruth Isabel Becker Moore.

After graduation from Canton High School in 1969, I moved to Pleasant Valley, NY, and was a member of the Pleasant Valley Presbyterian Church. I worked at Hudson River Psychiatric Center in Poughkeepsie for 35 years, retiring in 2004.

In 2010, I relocated to Lake George, and attended Caldwell Presbyterian Church and volunteered for The Office for the Aging and RSVP.

I leave behind Karen, Courtney, Kayla and Chris Jaffe along with a cousin Kathy Becker Knight of Schenectady; and my beloved nephew, Michael Moore, from Hyde Park, NY; and more friends than I was worthy. To them, those who passed before me and those I leave behind, I say this; "Over many many years, I've been blessed with the great gift of friendships. Friends do not come in beautiful blue boxes with white satin bows; they just show up and change your life. To all of the dear friends who have been there through so many of my ups and downs, I can only hope and pray I repaid a fraction of the love and support you gave me. " Thank you. I love you all.

There will be no calling hours or services, my ashes will be handled privately.

I leave you with this, it's part of a poem called "I'm Free," which my mom left behind. "Don't grieve for me for now I'm free, I'm following the path God had laid you see. I took HIS hand when I heard HIM call, I turned my back and left it all."

In loving memory of me, contributions may be made to The First Presbyterian Church, 1576 Main St., Pleasant Valley, NY 12569, The C.R. Wood Cancer Center, Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.