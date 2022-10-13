Susan R. Howard

May 20, 1950—Oct. 10, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Susan R. Howard, 72, of Glens Falls passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer on Oct. 10, 2022, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Glens Falls, NY, on May 20, 1950, Susan was the daughter of the late Rolland and Agnes Rozelle. She was a 1968 graduate of Glens Falls High School and then went onto Albany Business College where she obtained her associate’s degree in accounting.

Following graduation from college, she lived in Europe for several years and had the opportunity to travel 13 countries. This was one of the greatest highlights of her life.

While having many worldly experiences, she still remained in Glens Falls and spent the next several decades raising her two children, Shelly and Michael.

Her keen business acumen and love of numbers made her a natural entrepreneur. For 35+ years, she owned and operated Sue Howard Limousine Service. She built a very successful business and her no-nonsense approach afforded her an impeccable reputation for first-class service with the community and area businesses. The stories of her experiences are innumerable and included meeting and driving for members of over 80 bands, politicians, professional athletes, race horse owners and business people alike. While too many to site, a few of her favorite interactions were with the New York Rangers, Pete Rozelle, former Commissioner of the NFL and Eugene Klein, former owner of the of the San Diego Chargers and 11-time champion thoroughbred owner. Some of these encounters led to many lifelong friendships.

One of Susan’s greatest joys in life was the many years she spent with family vacationing on Cape Cod. Over the years, she made countless trips to New York City. They were part of many family Christmas traditions.

In her earlier years, Susan loved to dance, play the piano and ski. She enjoyed many ski trips with family and friends. Her flair for fashion was always commented on and many of stories have been recounted of her “always put together” look.

Her love of animals spanned a lifetime. As a child and an adult, Susan was never without cats and dogs. She was also a horse lover and while growing up, she could always be found after school with friends riding one of her two horses, Sugar and Lady.

In her later years, she most enjoyed spending time with her family and some of her fondest of moments were spent with her grandson, especially their time playing many rounds of miniature golf together.

She will always be remembered for her dedication to family, entrepreneurial spirit, strong will and love of the open road.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, David Howard.

Survivors include son, Michael Howard; daughter, Shelly and her husband, John Marcantonio; and grandson, Christopher.

Friends may call on the family on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022 from 4 to 6 p.m. at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, Inc., 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022 10 a.m. at Pineview Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home, specifically Wing B, and to Community Hospice for their care and unconditional support in these final weeks.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.