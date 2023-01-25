Susan Marie Reynolds

Sept. 24, 1967—Jan. 24, 2023

FORT ANN — Susan Reynolds, 55, of Fort Ann, NY, passed away after a courageous battle of cancer. Susan was born Sept. 24, 1967 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of Jane E. (Pratt) and Harold E. Reynolds, Jr. She graduated from Fort Ann Central School in 1985, where she was a standout athlete. Susan was the first girl to play little league baseball in Fort Ann for coach, Joe Wright.

She was previously employed at NAMIC and Target Warehouse, where she created a lot of lifelong friendships. Some hobbies that Sue enjoyed were watching crime shows, Days of Our Lives, talking on the phone, and always looking forward to her next visit to Texas to see her daughter and grandbabies.

Susan was predeceased by her loving parents, several aunts, uncles and cousins, and her beloved dog, Teddy. Survivors include her daughter who is her greatest love, Samantha (Jesse) Poot of TX; her pride and joys: Easton and Lily (who she was happily known as “Mimi”); her loving sisters: Debbie Reynolds of Fort Ann, Laurie (Mike) Woodward of Hudson Falls, Sandra Reynolds of Fort Ann, and very special sister Kathie (Scott) Miller of South Glens Falls; her brothers: Stephen (Colleen) Reynolds of Hudson Falls, HR (Joanne) Reynolds of Hudson Falls, and Jeff Reynolds of Hudson Falls; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her significant other, Henry Veach; his two daughters: Chelsea and Ashley; and her two children: Connor and Sophie.

Susan’s services will be private, per her own request. In remembrance of Susan, please partake in a random act of kindness.