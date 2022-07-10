Feb. 13, 1946—July 7, 2022

GREENWICH — Susan Marie Perry, 76, resident of Greenwich, passed away Thursday, July 7, 2022, following a brief illness under the care of hospice, at home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Feb. 13, 1946, in Saratoga Springs, NY, to the late Albert and Evelyn (Perkins) Weils.

Susan worked for many years at Kmart in Greenwich, as well as the Cossayuna Country Store. She was a loving mother and grandmother and loved her dog, Bonnie. She resided on North Road for over 57 years and was married to the love of her life James Perry Sr. 57 years ago. She enjoyed going to garage sales, video games on the computer and playing scratch offs.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, James Perry Sr.; son, James Perry, Jr.; brother, Burt Weils and sister, Joyce Wood.

She is survived by her loving children: Gina Perry, Anthony Perry, and Jason (Rachelle) Perry all of Greenwich; grandchildren: Kayla (Jonathon) of Benson, NC, Jason (Kristene) of Angier, NC, Samantha (Tom) Haevner of NC, and Hunter of Athens, Misty (Daniel) Yole of Hudson Falls, and Edward Mahay of Saratoga Springs, James, Jordynn, and Anthony of Greenwich; great-grandchildren: Braeden, Adrianah, Miya, Ava, and Dakoda; brothers, Butch, Bruce, James, and Allen Weils and sisters: Barb Scaglione, Ilene Bogue, and Jean Cook.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held at noon on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St., Greenwich, NY, 12834 with the Rev. Virginia Cornell officiating. Interment alongside her husband will be held at 1:30 p.m. in The Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, NY, 12871 following the service.

Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan’s name may be made to the Volunteer’s Association of America at www.donate.voa.org.

