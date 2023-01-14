Susan Marie Carty

May 10, 1941—Jan. 5, 2023

SAINT ALBANS, VT — Susan Marie (Barron) Carty was born in Cortland, NY on May 10, 1941. Back then, obstetric technology didn’t always provide critical information so her mother Marge didn’t know she was carrying twins.

When Susan made her appearance 11 hours or so after her brother Dick, their father Joe had left the hospital and was handing out cigars and receiving the customary back slaps that herald the birth of a boy. Susan always liked to tell the story that after rushing back to meet his unexpected daughter, the doctor reportedly joked in the face of Joe’s surprise “I swear Joe I didn’t lay a hand on Marge!” That would be the last time Susan went unnoticed!

She grew up in Ithaca, NY and was a smart, outspoken kid. She played hard outside and was always challenging the boys in games and races. Of the two Barron twins, Susan was the adventurer and risk taker. She tested boundaries and bravely tried new things, including skipping naptime as a toddler to crawl out the bedroom window onto the second story roof!

Susan graduated from Ithaca High School and began working for the telephone company. It was while having lunch each day at the diner in her office building that she met the counter clerk, a red headed baseball player from Ithaca College named Bob Carty. The love affair that started then lasted for the next sixty years.

They were married in 1962. They moved to Lake George, NY and Bob started working at Glens Falls City Schools. Their daughter Eileen arrived in 1966 and the little family moved to Illinois that summer for Bob to do some extra coursework for his job. They eventually ended up in Glens Falls where Susan would live with Bob until 2021.

In 1970 Susan and Bob adopted their son, Michael, and David was born in 1971. Susan spent the first part of her marriage raising their three children. Even though there wasn’t a lot of money, Susan always made ordinary things exciting. She was great at making the living room into a fort, or having a picnic lunch in the backyard seem exotic.

Holidays were her specialty and her children have long lasting memories of excitement and abundance.

As her family grew up, Susan did some work outside of the home. She worked for the telephone company, an unemployment agency and for Warren County. In the early ‘80s she ran for a City Council position. She worked on Election Day at the polls. She also started working seasonally at Binley Florist as an extra hand during Christmas, Mother’s Day and high school prom season. She had an incredible instinct for arranging flowers.

A few weeks before her death, her hands remembered what to do and with assistance she arranged a vase at her memory care facility. She could take even cast-off flowers and make beautiful bouquets and arrangements.

The Carty family was active and busy with Susan encouraging many experiences. Her athleticism meant that her children had a mother who played softball, hiked, cross country skied, swam, paddled and raced canoes, and rode a mountain bike. Family togetherness and connection was the most important thing to Susan. She insisted on a sit-down family breakfast every morning while her children were in school because with sports and other activities, dinner together was often not an option. The family went on numerous vacations together — all because Susan knew the importance of family. She was present at every swim meet, wrestling match, track meet, football game and cross-country ski meet that she could get to.

Susan and Bob spent lots of time with Bob’s family in Connecticut. Many Easters were spent with Bob’s parents Winifred and Ray “Babe,” his brother Tom and his wife Elaine and his brother Bill and his wife Andi as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Susan also loved to be with her friends. She was an incredibly social person who was at her best among a crowd. For many years she and Bob and their close friends Mark and Kathy Williams and Frank and Sally Costello traveled and cooked and made so many memories. Some of the stories are best left just between them! There were always people stopping by Susan’s welcoming home and weekend were spent being social. Susan and Bob loved to eat at restaurants and later on cook some of the fancier foods they had tried. Dinner parties were regular and there was always a lot of wine and laughter.

With the children grown and her husband retired, Susan and Bob continued their adventures. They began doing a lot of traveling. Most memorably they traveled the U.S. during multiple summers in the 1990s. They camped and explored and had incredible experiences.

Susan’s employment in the floral/garden industry continued when she took a job at Mead’s Garden Center. There she worked to plant, cultivate and ultimately sell the beautiful summer annuals and perennials that Meade’s was known for.

By 1992 she was enjoying spending time with her grandson Dylan and continuing her emphasis on family. Susan was overjoyed to become the grandmother to four more grandchildren over the next 25 years. Madison, Jensen, Gavin and Meredith brought her so much happiness. She loved them all and was so proud to be Grandma.

Although Alzheimer’s took the best of Susan, she had a life well lived. She will be remembered for her humor, her spontaneity, her audacity and her generosity. She taught her children manners, respect and the right way to do things. She loved her husband Bob with a devotion that was beautiful to be around.

She is survived by her husband Bob Carty; her children: Michael Carty and his wife Amber, David Carty and his wife Jacquelin, Eileen Hall and her husband Bob; brother, Dick and his wife Deirdre; and grandchildren: Dylan, Madison, Jensen, Gavin and Meredith. She also leaves behind brother and sister-in-law, Tom and Elaine Carty; sister-in-law, Andrea Carty; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother-in law, Bill Carty.

There will be a ceremony celebrating Susan’s life on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at 2 p.m. at the Bullpen Tavern in Glens Falls, NY. Please come share your memories of Susan with us.