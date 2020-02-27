March 7, 1958 — Feb. 23, 2020

WARRENSBURG — Susan Marie Cameron, 61, formerly of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Feb. 23 at Countryside Nursing Home in Warrensburg, where she lived over the past year. Known to all as Sue, the deceased leaves behind a loving family and many friends, to whom she was an inspiring example of joy and caring for others.

Cameron was born on March 7, 1958 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica, the fifth of seven children born to Margaret Carmody Cameron and Raymond Cameron.

Most of Susan’s education took place in the Hudson Falls Central School District, and she attended Hudson Falls High School as a member of the class of 1976. However, an unexpected long-term illness made it necessary for her to leave school during her senior year, and she completed her GED some years later.

Susan spent most of her adult life living in Glens Falls in long-term residences, where her ongoing needs could be tended to by medical professionals.