March 7, 1958 — Feb. 23, 2020
WARRENSBURG — Susan Marie Cameron, 61, formerly of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Feb. 23 at Countryside Nursing Home in Warrensburg, where she lived over the past year. Known to all as Sue, the deceased leaves behind a loving family and many friends, to whom she was an inspiring example of joy and caring for others.
Cameron was born on March 7, 1958 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Utica, the fifth of seven children born to Margaret Carmody Cameron and Raymond Cameron.
Most of Susan’s education took place in the Hudson Falls Central School District, and she attended Hudson Falls High School as a member of the class of 1976. However, an unexpected long-term illness made it necessary for her to leave school during her senior year, and she completed her GED some years later.
Susan spent most of her adult life living in Glens Falls in long-term residences, where her ongoing needs could be tended to by medical professionals.
Susan was passionate about art and music, and she devoted much of her time to making jewelry, paintings, collages and soft sculptures, most of which she gave away as gifts to her family and friends. A posthumous exhibition of her artwork is currently in the planning stages.
Cameron was predeceased by both of her parents, who divorced in 1967.
She is survived by six brothers and sisters, Barbara Brownell and Mary Cameron of Florida, John Cameron and Dan Cameron of New York, Michael Cameron of Illinois, and Theresa Cameron of Virginia. She will also be deeply missed by her eight nieces and nephews, David Hartung of Philadelphia, Deborah Brownell of North Carolina, Patrick Ortiz and Madeline Ortiz, of Texas, Annette Plewniak and Lynette Cameron, of Queensbury, and Aisha Thapaliya and Deven Thapaliya, of Florida. Cameron’s many brothers- and sisters-in-law, along with her cousins, and her grand-nieces Cecily and Adriana Plewniak, are all part of her loving family.
A Memorial Mass will take place at a later date, in the spring, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls.
Her family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at both Countryside Nursing Home in Warrensburg and Elderwood Nursing Home in North Creek, in whose excellent care she prospered over the past two years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Susan’s name to the Warren-Washington Association for Mental Health, Inc., 3043 State Route 4, Hudson Falls, NY 12839.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
